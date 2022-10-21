The Mercer Tennis Classic is back in Macon for year 10

For the first time ever, one of Eric Haye's student-athletes won a match at the Mercer Tennis Classic.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — For Mercer tennis head coach Eric Hayes, this is his 10th year hosting the Mercer Tennis Classic, but overall his 22nd year hosting a pro circuit event. And for the first time in the tournament’s history, Teodora Ristic, one of Hayes’ student-athletes, captured a victory.

“She gutted one out and almost won again yesterday. So for her confidence level, it was really good, and all of her teammates were there. The soccer team was there. It was just a good, good experience for her,” said Hayes.

With the NCAA easing its restrictions on amateurism, the tournament saw more collegiate players than usual.

“A lot of players in the fall actually their coaches, college coaches take them, and they pay for it. They use it as a college date and play these pro events. We’ve got some of the top college players in the country here competing this weekend,” said Hayes.

The Mercer Tennis Classic has been a pit stop for several players to the top of the game, such as current world number five Jessica Pegula, former world number 13 Jennifer Brady, and former world number 30 Shelby Rogers. And currently playing right behind me is Taylor Townsend, who is a 2022 U.S. Open Women’s Doubles Finalist.

“They help a lot because you can get more matches. And as I play each match, it’s a new challenge every day to do the things I’m working on. Like to bring it from the practice court to the match court,” said Katie Volynets, who’s ranked 119 in the world.

This tournament is just one of several that rising pros play, and the grind can get exhausting as they travel worldwide non-stop.

“So challenging traveling so many weeks in a row playing tournaments almost every week. It’s tough, but it’s really cool to travel around the world and see so many different places I wouldn’t be otherwise,” said Emma Navarro, who’s ranked 139 in the world.

As for 15-year-old Akasha Urhobo, the pro circuit so far has been a valuable lesson.

“I remember my first time playing; I was terrified because I was watching certain players on TV. I thought they had a different kind of power that I couldn’t experience myself. But they’re really like normal people, but they’re all different and special in their own ways,” said Urhobo.

The singles and doubles finals is on Sunday at the John Drew Smith Tennis Center.