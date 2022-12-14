The Mentors Project of Bibb County holds Christmas party for homeless community

As many gather with their family for Christmas, the Mentors Project of Bibb County is giving back to those who don't have a home to go to.

The Mentors Project held their annual Christmas party at First Presbyterian Church in Macon on Tuesday for the homeless community.

Residents were treated to a Christmas dinner along with gifts of coats and snacks.

Mentors Project members say this will help uplift the spirits of those who are in desperate need.

“I hope that they realize that they’re valued and they’re important,” Mentors Project Executive Director June O’Neal said. “This is a night when people don’t walk on the other side of the street to keep from speaking to them.”

The Mentors Project is also looking for volunteers. If you are interested, call (478) 765-8624 or visit to www.mentorsprojectbibb.org.