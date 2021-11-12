The Macon Mayhem struggle to open the season

The Macon Mayhem opened up their season on Oct. 15 against Knoxville where they were handed a three-to-one loss.

Almost a month later, the Mayhem are still winless as they lost another five games in a row to start the season 0-6.

Mayhem have been outscored 23 to eight goals.

Rookie center Scott Coash leads the team in total points with two goals and one assist. All three of his points came against Fayetteville on Oct. 29.

The Macon Mayhem have more than enough time to work their way back up the standings as the regular season extends through April 9.

Macon hosts the Knoxville Ice Bears on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. and The Fayetteville Marksmen on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 4 p.m. at the Macon Centreplex.