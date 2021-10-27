‘The Lee and Hayley Show’ stops in Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Lee and Hayley Show is a new program that airs at 3:00p.m. on 41NBC. Hosts Lee and Hayley are are taking their high-energy show on the road. Tuesday they stopped in Macon to see the sights and sounds of Middle Georgia. That includes a stop at the Allman Brothers Band Museum at The Big House.

“I think I asked that guy what’s in the water here in Macon when you think about the creative influence that come out of this city. Goodnight Irene,” said Lee.

The Lee and Hayley Show first launched in Lexington, Kentucky in February of 2020 and has since expanded to audiences in Bowling Green, Kentucky (WBKO, FOX), Biloxi-Gulfport, Mississippi (WXXV, FOX), Columbus-Tupelo-Starkville, Mississippi (The CW) and Wilmington, North Carolina (WWAY, The CW).

“Their immense talent and broad-based appeal, with fans and advertisers alike, will certainly be attractive in this market,” said 41NBC WMGT general manager Todd Buccelli. “Their professionalism, effortless delivery, and chemistry is really something special.”

Starting in September, the show airs week days at 3:00pm on 41NBC WMGT. The show delivers current event features, comic sketches, human-interest stories and the weekly Charity Spotlight segment. The duo brings high-energy delivery and no-punches-pulled comedy.

