The Historic Cannonball House to host Candlelight Apparitions

It includes a tour of the house and actors portraying several prominent figures in Macon's history.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)—If you want to hear from the voices of the ghosts of Macon’s past, the Historic Cannonball House on Mulberry Street is holding its annual Candlelight Apparitions event on Saturday.

The Cannonball House has been holding the event for more than a decade. It includes a tour of the house and actors portraying several prominent figures in Macon’s history.

This year, the Cannonball House is showcasing the stories of several 19th century businesses.

“You can see how Macon evolved into the community that it is today. Many of the names mentioned are names of citizens we know today,” said Archivist for the Cannonball House, Wayne Dobson. “Their descendants are still here conducting business in some cases. So really history is history, and it’s a matter of just looking back at the past and learning from it and have a little appreciation of what we have today.”

The Candlelight Apparition event will have tours Saturday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. You can call the Cannonball House at 478-745-5982 to make a reservation.