The heat is on in for the end of the week in Middle Georgia



We had another nice day in Middle Georgia, with temperatures warming back to the 70s this afternoon.

Our warm up won’t be stopping there, because the 80s return for the end of the week.

Dry weather and sunny skies will also be sticking around, with the exception of some patchy morning fog.



Dry weather continues Friday, but after that, a pattern change is in the forecast.

A cold front will be moving through during the day Saturday.

This will bring the potential for rain and a few thunderstorms.

Some areas could see pockets of heavy rain.

Rain should end by the evening hours, so the day won’t be a total rain out.



Rain will be right back on Sunday morning, and it looks like Middle Georgia will be right on the axis of heavy rain.

Some areas could see between 0.5″-1″ through Sunday evening.

Although it will stay warm over the weekend, we are not expecting severe storms on Sunday.



Rain will linger into next week, with a slight cool down.

Highs next week will be limited to the mid-70s, with our next cool down forecast for Wednesday.