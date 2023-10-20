The Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce discusses future of energy in Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —The Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce hosted a member of the Georgia Public Service Commission Friday morning, to discuss the future prospects of energy not only state wide, but here in Middle Georgia as well.

Vice Chair of the Georgia Public Service Commission, Tim Echols, lead a discussion for the Chamber’s Morning BREW series over where the energy business is going in Georgia.

Echols talked about how the push for solar energy business is increasing in middle and south Georgia, and how the state is trying to transition away from coal and gas energy, to cleaner sources like solar and nuclear energy.

“Chambers all over Georgia are interested in what’s going on with energy prices. We’ve got so many companies coming into Georgia and we need a lot more energy. At the commission, we’re planning for that or really just a massive influx of businesses into Georgia over the next seven years.” explained Echols.

Echols also discussed the growing electric vehicle business Georgia, and spoke on the measures the chamber is taking to ensure businesses want to move into the Middle Georgia area through tax incentives and location.