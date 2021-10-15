The Georgia National Fair has delicious food to try

There's something for everyone. Greek, shrimp, corndogs, icecream and more.

PERRY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The last day of the Georgia National Fair is Sunday. Before it’s over, you might want to go and try all the different foods.

While walking through the fairgrounds, you can’t help but smell the food. There are fair favorites like corn dogs and a funnel cakes. But if you want to try something different, like Greek food, you can.

“We sell the original gyro and we have chicken pita, Greek salads and souvlaki which is shish kabobs,” said Dee Strates. She is the owner of Demetri’s Fine Greek Food.

According to Strates, they’ve been going to the fair for about 30 years now.

If you like shrimp, try the Shrimp Shack.

“We have grilled shrimp on a stick here, mild Cajun or butter garlic, and we have a shrimp basket, which is French fries and popcorn shrimp, shrimp tacos which is a sautéed shrimp,” said Fran Mclellan, owner of the Shrimp Shack.

This is the second year Shrimp Shack has been to the Georgia National Fair. One customer says she’ll definitely be back, and has a recommendation for others to try.

“The shrimp taco, this is great, I know the tater tot they also do bacon,”said Adrianna Tennison.

If you love corn dogs, the Bacon dog is serving up a different type of corn dogs.

“We got bacon wrapped corn dogs with bacon bits in the batter, we got jalapeno corn dogs, we got cheesy corn dogs,” said server Christopher Lane.

If you have a sweet tooth, you can satisfy it with the Polar bear.

“We have frozen cheese cake, frozen bananas, sundae’s, lots of different options,” said Brandon Gillette, owner of Polar Bear.

There is plenty of food to try before the fair ends on October 17.