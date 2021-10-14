The Birdman Show makes first stop at Georgia National Fair

PERRY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT ) — There are plenty of concession stands, rides and new shows at the Georgia National Fair.

One of those shows is the Birdman Show.

The show features a dozen different types of birds that interact with the audience.

Joe Krathwohl, also know as “The Birdman”, found his passion for birds at just 1o years-old.

“I just want people to love birds, love their habitats, and appreciate the world around us,” he said.

He has traveled to 49 states and is making his first ever stop in Georgia. Throughout the show, you can see parrots, a kookaburra, an African eagle and an African Crane.

“Bringing a top aza level show right here to Perry, people love it,” Krathwohl said. “One of the comments I get is, they didn’t expect to see such a huge variety of birds in a traveling program, and I like that. That means I’m doing my job.”

You can even see Queen Victoria, a 27-year-old Andean Condor. According to the Birdman, it’s also one of the largest flying birds in the world.

There is one message he wants to convey during his show.

“We want people to become aware and make changes when it’s affecting those around us like these guys here,” he said.

You can see the show daily at 3:30, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.