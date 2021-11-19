THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Second round of the 2021 playoffs
Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from the second round of the GHSA playoffs.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from the first round of the GHSA playoffs.
Games featured on The End Zone:
Callaway , Bleckley County
Flowery Branch , Perry
Brookwood , Wesfield
Eastside , Jones County
Douglas County , Northside
Mt. Vernon , FPD
Other scores:
Warner Robins , Cartersville
Oconee County , Crisp County
Peach County , Monroe Area
Northeast , Haralson County
ECI , Macon County
Trion , Wilcox County
Schley County , Metter
Tattnall , Darlington
Bulloch Academy , John Milledge