THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Second round of the 2021 playoffs

Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from the second round of the GHSA playoffs.
Clayton Poulnott

Games featured on The End Zone:

Callaway , Bleckley County

Flowery Branch , Perry

Brookwood , Wesfield

Eastside , Jones County

Douglas County , Northside

Mt. Vernon , FPD

Other scores:

Warner Robins , Cartersville

Oconee County , Crisp County

Peach County , Monroe Area

Northeast , Haralson County

ECI , Macon County

Trion , Wilcox County

Schley County , Metter

Tattnall , Darlington

Related