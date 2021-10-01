THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 7 of high school football
Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from Week 7.
Games featured on The End Zone:
Northeast , Washington County
Veterans , Houston County
Rutland , Baldwin
Crisp County , Mary Persons
Lamar County , Southwest
West Laurens , Howard
Other scores:
Warner Robins , Camden County
Jones County , Locust Grove
Spalding , Perry
Westside , Heritage, Conyers
Central , Jackson
Pike County , Peach County
Swainsboro , East Laurens
Jasper County , Bleckley County
Dublin , Hawkinsville
Johnson County , Telfair County
Wheeler County , Wilcox County
Taylor County , Macon County