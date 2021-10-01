THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 7 of high school football

Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from Week 7.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 5.

Games featured on The End Zone:

Northeast , Washington County

Veterans , Houston County

Rutland , Baldwin

Crisp County , Mary Persons

Lamar County , Southwest

West Laurens , Howard

Other scores:

Warner Robins , Camden County

Jones County , Locust Grove

Spalding , Perry

Westside , Heritage, Conyers

Central , Jackson

Pike County , Peach County

Swainsboro , East Laurens

Jasper County , Bleckley County

Dublin , Hawkinsville

Johnson County , Telfair County

Wheeler County , Wilcox County

Taylor County , Macon County

