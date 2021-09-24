THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 6 of high school football
Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from Week 6.
Games featured on The End Zone:
Bleckley County , Dodge County
Lee County , Warner Robins
Mary Persons , Central
Baldwin , Westside
Savannah Country Day , Stratford
Aquinas , Tattnall
Other scores:
Houston County , Newton
Northside , Colquitt County
Oconee County , Veterans
West Laurens , Spalding
Upson-Lee , Crisp County
Peach County , Sumter County
Southwest , Jasper County
Washington County , Lamar County
Dooly County , Dublin
Hawkinsville , Wheeler County
Schley County , Greenville
Twiggs County , GMC
Savannah Christian , Mount de Sales
Gatewood , John Milledge