THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 6 of high school football

Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from Week 6.
Clayton Poulnott,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 5.

Games featured on The End Zone:

Bleckley County , Dodge County

Lee County , Warner Robins

Mary Persons , Central

Baldwin , Westside

Savannah Country Day , Stratford

Aquinas , Tattnall

Other scores:

Houston County , Newton

Northside , Colquitt County

Oconee County , Veterans

West Laurens , Spalding

Upson-Lee , Crisp County

Peach County , Sumter County

Southwest , Jasper County

Washington County , Lamar County

Dooly County , Dublin

Hawkinsville , Wheeler County

Schley County , Greenville

Twiggs County , GMC

Savannah Christian , Mount de Sales

Gatewood , John Milledge

Categories: Baldwin County, Bibb County, Bleckley County, Crawford County, Dodge County, Dooly County, End Zone, Featured, Hancock County, High School Sports, Houston County, Johnson County, Jones County, Lamar County, Laurens County, Macon County, Monroe County, Peach County, Pulaski County, Taylor County, Telfair County, Treutlen County, Twiggs County, Washington County, Wheeler County, Wilcox County, Wilkinson County, WMGT
Tags: , , ,

Related