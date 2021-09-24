THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 6 of high school football

Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from Week 6.

Games featured on The End Zone:

Bleckley County , Dodge County

Lee County , Warner Robins

Mary Persons , Central

Baldwin , Westside

Savannah Country Day , Stratford

Aquinas , Tattnall

Other scores:

Houston County , Newton

Northside , Colquitt County

Oconee County , Veterans

West Laurens , Spalding

Upson-Lee , Crisp County

Peach County , Sumter County

Southwest , Jasper County

Washington County , Lamar County

Dooly County , Dublin

Hawkinsville , Wheeler County

Schley County , Greenville

Twiggs County , GMC

Savannah Christian , Mount de Sales

Gatewood , John Milledge