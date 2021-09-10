THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 4 of high school football
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 4.
Games featured on The End Zone:
Northside 7, Warner Robins 49
Mount de Sales 23 , Brookstone 31
Dougherty 10, Northeast 7
Rockdale County 31, Westside 29
Statesboro 20, Houston County 24
Perry 34, Veterans 14
Other scores:
Rutland 6, Worth County 42
Jones County 38, Union Grove 22
Mary Persons 32, Newnan 39
Fitzgerald 15, Dodge County 6
Oglethorpe County 10, East Laurens 29
Vidalia 13, Bleckley County 26
Swainsboro 21, Washington County 22
Montgomery County 32, Dooly County 7
Dublin , Wheeler County – (SAT – 1 P.M.)
Telfair County 50, Hawkinsville 16
Johnson County 13, Wilcox County 28
Schley County 55, Taylor County 0
George Walton 24, Crawford County 19
GMC 23, Riverside Academy 6
Irwin County 63 , Wilkinson County 0
FPD 7, Aquinas 27
Tattnall 42, Deerfield-Windsor 7
John Milledge 40, Savannah Christian 0