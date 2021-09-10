THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 4 of high school football

Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from Week 4.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 4.

Games featured on The End Zone:

Northside 7, Warner Robins 49

Mount de Sales 23 , Brookstone 31

Dougherty 10, Northeast 7

Rockdale County 31, Westside 29

Statesboro 20, Houston County 24

Perry 34, Veterans 14

Other scores:

Rutland 6, Worth County 42

Jones County 38, Union Grove 22

Mary Persons 32, Newnan 39

Fitzgerald 15, Dodge County 6

Oglethorpe County 10, East Laurens 29

Vidalia 13, Bleckley County 26

Swainsboro 21, Washington County 22

Montgomery County 32, Dooly County 7

Dublin , Wheeler County – (SAT – 1 P.M.)

Telfair County 50, Hawkinsville 16

Johnson County 13, Wilcox County 28

Schley County 55, Taylor County 0

George Walton 24, Crawford County 19

GMC 23, Riverside Academy 6

Irwin County 63 , Wilkinson County 0

FPD 7, Aquinas 27

Tattnall 42, Deerfield-Windsor 7

John Milledge 40, Savannah Christian 0

 

