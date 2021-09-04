THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 3 of high school football
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 3.
Games featured on The End Zone:
Veterans 43, Jones County 42 – (OT)
Central 7, Pacelli 17
Brookstone 7, FPD 28
Westfield 14, Stratford 49
Luella 40, Rutland 13
Southwest 16, Mount de Sales 38
Other scores:
Coffee 34, Houston County 10
Baldwin 20, Ware County 41
Dodge County 30, West Laurens 22
Bryan County 6, East Laurens 41
Baconton 0, Hawkinsville 22
Wilkinson County 14, Johnson County 42
Telfair County 0, Southeast Bulloch 24
Schley County 35, Wilcox County 0
Twiggs County 32, Greene County 48
John Milledge 41, Pinewood 6
Games Postponed due to COVID:
Westside , Central
Northside, Howard
Peach County , Griffin
Pike County , Tattnall
Washington County , Thomson