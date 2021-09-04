THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 3 of high school football

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 3.

Games featured on The End Zone:

Veterans 43, Jones County 42 – (OT)

Central 7, Pacelli 17

Brookstone 7, FPD 28

Westfield 14, Stratford 49

Luella 40, Rutland 13

Southwest 16, Mount de Sales 38

Other scores:

Coffee 34, Houston County 10

Baldwin 20, Ware County 41

Dodge County 30, West Laurens 22

Bryan County 6, East Laurens 41

Baconton 0, Hawkinsville 22

Wilkinson County 14, Johnson County 42

Telfair County 0, Southeast Bulloch 24

Schley County 35, Wilcox County 0

Twiggs County 32, Greene County 48

John Milledge 41, Pinewood 6

Games Postponed due to COVID:

Westside , Central

Northside, Howard

Peach County , Griffin

Pike County , Tattnall

Washington County , Thomson