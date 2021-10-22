THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 10 of high school football

Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from Week 10.
Clayton Poulnott,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 5.

Games featured on The End Zone:

Dodge County , Northeast

Westside , Perry

Coffee , Veterans

Wayne County , Warner Robins

Tattnall , Stratford

Deerfield-Windsor , FPD

Other scores:

Houston County , Valdosta

Northside , Lee County

Jones County , Eagle’s Landing

Baldwin , Spalding

Rutland , Howard

Pike County , Central

Upson-Lee , Mary Persons

Jackson , Peach County

Bleckley County , Washington County

Johnson County , Dublin

Wilcox County , Hawkinsville

Crawford County , Wilkinson County

Manchester , Macon County

Chattahoochee County , Schley County

