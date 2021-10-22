THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 10 of high school football
Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from Week 10.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 5.
Games featured on The End Zone:
Dodge County , Northeast
Westside , Perry
Coffee , Veterans
Wayne County , Warner Robins
Tattnall , Stratford
Deerfield-Windsor , FPD
Other scores:
Houston County , Valdosta
Northside , Lee County
Jones County , Eagle’s Landing
Baldwin , Spalding
Rutland , Howard
Pike County , Central
Upson-Lee , Mary Persons
Jackson , Peach County
Bleckley County , Washington County
Johnson County , Dublin
Wilcox County , Hawkinsville
Crawford County , Wilkinson County
Manchester , Macon County
Chattahoochee County , Schley County