THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 1 of high school football
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 1.
Games featured on The End Zone:
Central (Phenix City, Alabama) 42, Peach County 23
Houston County 13, Perry 36
Jeff Davis 41, Rutland 0
Northeast 33, Jones County 28
Northside 48, Veterans 7
Other scores:
Baldwin 42, Liberty County 6
Bleckley County 21, West Laurens 14
Westside 33, Bradwell Institute 10
Crisp County , Tift County (PPD) COVID
Towers 0, Mary Persons 42
Toombs County 0, Dodge County 39
Dooly County 13, Marion County 0
Telfair County , Wheeler County (PPD) COVID
Crawford County 21, Taylor County 34
Deerfield-Windsor 0, Schley County 35
Creekside Christian 0, GMC 46
Richmond Academy , Hancock Central (PPD) COVID
Mount de Sales 17, Jasper County 7