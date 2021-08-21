THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 1 of high school football

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 1.

Games featured on The End Zone:

Central (Phenix City, Alabama) 42, Peach County 23

Houston County 13, Perry 36

Jeff Davis 41, Rutland 0

Northeast 33, Jones County 28

Northside 48, Veterans 7

Other scores:

Baldwin 42, Liberty County 6

Bleckley County 21, West Laurens 14

Westside 33, Bradwell Institute 10

Crisp County , Tift County (PPD) COVID

Towers 0, Mary Persons 42

Toombs County 0, Dodge County 39

Dooly County 13, Marion County 0

Telfair County , Wheeler County (PPD) COVID

Crawford County 21, Taylor County 34

Deerfield-Windsor 0, Schley County 35

Creekside Christian 0, GMC 46

Richmond Academy , Hancock Central (PPD) COVID

Mount de Sales 17, Jasper County 7