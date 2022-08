THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Stratford travels to Westfield

The Wesfield Hornets welcomed the Stratford Eagles to Marvin Arrington Stadium Friday night.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Wesfield Hornets welcomed the Stratford Eagles to Marvin Arrington Stadium Friday night.

The Hornets were 0-1 after losing to Deerfield-Windsor 45-28 last week. This was the Eagles’ season opener.

Check out the highlights below: