THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Northeast visits Jones County

It was a David vs. Goliath battle with Jones County in class 5A and Northeast in class 2A.

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Jones County Greyhounds hosted the Northeast Raiders in Week 1 of high school football.

It was a David vs. Goliath battle with Jones County in Class 5A and Northeast in Class 2A.

Here are the highlights of the game from Bill Shanks.