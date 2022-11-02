The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Veterans vs. Houston County

The End Zone Game of the Week is scheduled for Friday, November 4, at 7:30 p.m. at Freedom Field.

KATHLEEN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — It is the final week of the high school football regular season, and most matchups have playoff implications, such as the End Zone Game of the Week between the Veterans Warhawks and the Houston County Bears.

The winner of this matchup will clinch a spot in the 6A state playoffs while the loser’s season ends.

The Warhawks are 5-4 with a 1-3 region record. New head coach Josh Ingram leads Veterans, who have already surpassed their best record since joining the 6A in 2020. Coach Ingram spoke on his first year at the helm.

“You know, after year one, you can kind of evaluate yourself. Looking back over Veterans’ history, we’ve had one of the better years from a winning standpoint and from a record standpoint. So you know, going in, you got to continue to build a staff and a culture, and that’s what we’re working hard to do every single day,” said Ingram.

