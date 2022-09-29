The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Perry vs. Westside, Pt. 2

The End Zone Game of the Week is scheduled for Thursday, September 29, at 7 p.m. at Herb St. John Stadium.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Week seven of high school football is unique this year as all the games have moved up to Thursday due to the potential Hurricane Ian, including our Game of the Week between the Perry Panthers and the Westside Seminoles.

The Seminoles are coming off their first losing season in program history but have already bounced back, starting this season 4-0.

Head coach Spoon Risper noted that his boys were puppies last year and have grown up immensely this season. And one player that’s had a significant impact on the Westside offense is freshman quarterback James Neville.

“He has the IT factor. He doesn’t get too high and doesn’t get too low. Just an even-killed kid and a great kid. He’s got a lot of pressure on him, but we try to take as much pressure off of him as possible, and he’s had a blast. He’s glad that he’s over here at Westside, and the offense that we run fits him perfectly,” said Risper.

Another reminder that all games have been moved to Thursday, including The End Zone show.

