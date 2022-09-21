The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Perry vs. Howard

The End Zone Game of the Week is scheduled for Friday, September 23, at 7:30 p.m. at Herb St. John Stadium.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — High school football season is flying by, as it’s already week six, and our End Zone Game of the Week features the Perry Panthers vs. the Howard Huskies.

After falling in a heartbreaker in their first game of the season to Houston County, the Panthers have won three straight contests against quality opponents. This week, they take on the undefeated Huskies in region play.

Scheduling tough teams early in the season is all a proactive strategy for Perry’s head coach Kevin Smith.

“When I think of non-region, I’m thinking of playoff-type atmospheres. And the stronger competition you play, the better you’re going to do against your region opponent. We play a really tough region schedule. It prepares us mentally. It prepares us physically,” said Smith.

