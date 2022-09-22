The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Perry vs. Howard, Pt. 2

The End Zone Game of the Week is scheduled for Friday, September 23, at 7:30 p.m. at Herb St. John Stadium.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The End Zone Game of the Week for week six features a region battle between the Perry Panthers and the Howard Huskies.

Howard went 3-7 last season but has already opened up this season with a 4-0 record.

The Huskies only had 37 players last year, and now, they have 80, which could be a huge factor in the team’s early success.

Head coach Paul Carroll spoke on why he believes more students have committed to his team this season.

“The past two years, we’ve been dealing with COVID. A lot of these kids, they’d come to practice, and then the next week we wouldn’t be practicing because we’d be shut down. It takes a special person to come out here in 90-something degree weather with an extra 15 to 20 pounds on in this heat, and some of those kids just didn’t want to do it because they felt like every game was going to be shut down,” said Carroll.

The End Zone Game of the Week is scheduled for Friday, September 23, at 7:30 p.m. at Herb St. John Stadium.