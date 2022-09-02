The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Northside vs. Warner Robins, Pt. 3

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One of the most electric rivalries in Georgia is our End Zone Game of the Week.

The Northside Eagles are set to face the Warner Robins Demons in one of the most heated rivalries in Middle Georgia.

The Eagles are 1-1 on the season, with a loss at Jones County in week one, but dominated Peach County in week two.

“Felt like the first two games were two separate teams. Game one, we didn’t play with much effort, and we had to get that corrected. I thought we played really good at Peach with a lot of effort,” said Eagles head coach Chad Alligood.

The Demons are coming off of back-to-back 5A state titles but fell in a rare week one loss to 6A’s number two ranked team Lee County, and since have had a bye week.

“I don’t like having a bye after the first week. I mean, nobody likes it, you know. Nobody’s really injured. Get ready to get back out there and play,” said Demons head coach Marquis Westbrook.

The Demons have dominated this rivalry recently, winning all of the past five meetings and outscoring the Eagles 135 to 7 since 2019. But the way this rivalry goes, old records are irrelevant.

“You can throw the records, the past records, all out each year in this game. You’re going to get the best shot of both teams, and you know that’s what this game is all about,” said Alligood.

This rivalry bout perfectly sums up what Friday Football is truly meant to be.

“The atmosphere’s electric. There are high school players all over the state that would love to play in this game. It means so much to the entire city, and you’ll witness that Friday night. And there will be people the only game they come to a year this one,” said Alligood.

