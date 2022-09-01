The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Northside vs. Warner Robins, Pt. 2

The End Zone Game of the Week is scheduled for Friday, September 2, at 7:30 p.m. at McConnell Talbert Stadium.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — In just two days, the intense rivalry between the Northside Eagles and the Warner Robins Demons will go down as our End Zone Game of the Week.

The Demons are coming off of back-to-back GHSA 5A state titles but began their 2022 campaign with a rare 27-10 loss to Lee County, the second-ranked team in the 6A according to MaxPreps.

The Demons had a bye week right after their loss, which wasn’t ideal for head coach Marquis Westbrook.

“I think it does help, but I don’t like having a bye after the first week. I mean, nobody likes it, you know. Nobody’s really injured. Get ready to get back out there and play, but it is what it is. We got to go play,” said Westbrook.

