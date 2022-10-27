The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Jones County vs. Warner Robins, Pt. 2

The End Zone Game of the Week is scheduled for Friday, October 28, at 7:30 p.m. at Greyhound Field.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — For week 11’s End Zone Game of the Week, the Jones County Greyhounds will host the Warner Robins Demons in a crucial 5A Region Two battle.

The back-to-back 5A state champions aren’t having as dominating of a season as they’ve had over the past few seasons. They are 4-4 with a 3-1 region record after winning three consecutive region matchups, outscoring their opponents 116-19.

But since last year, the Demons have had a significant turnaround on their roster.

“A lot of our kids who played last year were two and some three-year starters, and now, we got a lot of kids who are getting in the limelight, so to speak, for the first time. And them getting their feet wet with the schedule we had, it’s no excuse, but a lot of them, they were kind of shell shocked, so to speak. A lot of other factors played into that as well. But our kids are picking it up,” said Demons head coach Marquis Westbrook.

