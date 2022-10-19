The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: John Milledge Academy vs. First Presbyterian Day School

The End Zone Game of the Week is scheduled for Friday, October 21, at 7:30 p.m. at Trojan Field.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — For a second consecutive week, the John Milledge Academy Trojans are featured in the End Zone Game of the week, and this week, they face the First Presbyterian Day School Vikings.

In last week’s Game of the Week, the Trojans defeated Stratford Academy 21 to 7, moving to 7-0.

After the victory, head coach J.T. Wall said it was one of the hardest battles they’ve had in a while. The Trojans continue their tough four-game stretch against several Macon private schools who have joined the GIAA this year, which ultimately will prepare John Milledge for a run at their fourth consecutive 3A state title.

“It makes these guys work. It makes them see adjustments during the game, and sometimes it’s going to be physical. It’s going to be fast. So you’re hoping playing games like this will make some games slow down because once a player can see a game in his mind slow down, he’s able to play faster,” said Wall.

