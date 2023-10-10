Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at El Sombrero

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the Commercial Armed Robbery of the El Sombrero, located at 610 North Ave just after 8:00p.m Sunday night. It was reported that two male subjects entered the restaurant , both brandishing firearms.

The suspects demanded money from the clerk. Once the individuals took an undisclosed amount of cash, they fled the area in a white in color vehicle. No one was injured during this incident.

The suspects were described as two males wearing dark color clothing, with their faces covered.

This incident is under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.