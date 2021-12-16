Temps warming with a few showers Thursday



Clouds have been moving in across Middle Georgia for much of the evening, keeping overnight temperatures warmer than normal.

As the winds shift overnight, humidity will also start increasing as will our rain chances.

While spotty showers are possible through the day Thursday and Friday, we are not expecting thunderstorms.

Highs through the afternoon will be warming into the 70s, even with mostly cloudy skies.



70s will be sticking around into the weekend as the next cold front approaches the area.

A few pockets of heavy rain will be possible as the front moves through on Saturday, but severe weather is not expected.

By Sunday, behind the front, we will start to see a short dry period as well as much cooler temperatures.



Another round of showers will be possible Tuesday as a system moves north from the Gulf of Mexico.

Even with the rain, we will still see cool temperatures (which are normal for this time of year) sticking around for much of next week.