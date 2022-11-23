Temps warm Wednesday, rain returns late this week



Skies stayed cloudy across Middle Georgia today, but Wednesday brings back the sunshine.

We will be starting in the mid 40s tomorrow morning, with slowly clearing skies becoming partly cloudy.

Highs will be warming into the low 70s, making Wednesday the nicest day of the week.

Thanksgiving Day will be staying dry despite increasing cloud cover by the afternoon.

Highs will once again warm into the mid and upper 60s with slowly increasing humidity.

Overnight Thursday/Friday morning we will be seeing our next round of showers approaching the area.

Heavy rain will be possible through the day Friday with a few thunderstorms possible as well.

A second round of rain will move through on Saturday bringing another chance for heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms.



A few isolated showers will be possible early Sunday with highs in the mid 60s.

Next week will be starting sunny with highs warming slowly into the low 70s.