Temps stay mild, a few storms possible Wednesday

We have finally made it to our stretch of cooler weather here in Middle Georgia.

Today we started our day with widespread rain and fog, but tomorrow will be a bit drier to start.

We could still see some patchy fog to start the day, but by the afternoon our chance for rain and storms will be much less than what it was Tuesday.

Highs will once again be limited to the 80s.



The stationary boundary that is contributing our unsettled weather early this week will continue to hang around through Thursday

This will keep showers in our forecast Thursday, once again the scattered variety.



By the end of the week and the weekend we will see another ramp up of our rain chances, especially Friday and Saturday.

If you have outdoor plans for the weekend, I wouldn’t cancel them yet, but make sure you have a plan b.



You will also notice in the 7 day forecast (above) that our high temperatures will be warming back to the 90s.

The typical afternoon thunderstorm trend will be returning to Middle Georgia next week as well, so don’t put away the umbrellas.



