Temperatures to rebound around Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures are returning to the 80s following a cooler weekend.

Today

Fully sunny skies are in store for Middle Georgia today from sun-up until sundown. There may be a couple of small clouds, but that will be all. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s around the region with the warmest spots likely to hit 85/86. Winds will continue to come in from the northeast at 5-10 mph. Gusts could reach speeds of up to 15 mph. The UV index for the day is 10, so anyone spending abundant time outdoors should keep the sunblock with them.

Conditions will remain clear heading into tonight as the wind backs off just a bit to 5-8 mph. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 50s by tomorrow morning, so a light sweater out the door will be a good idea once again. Tonight’s moon is a waxing gibbous.

Tomorrow

We will see abundant sunshine around Middle Georgia again tomorrow afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s once again with most spots either remaining constant or warming by a degree or two compared to Tuesday. Winds will again come from the northeast, this time at 7-12 mph. There will be a few more clouds that fill in during the afternoon, but overall conditions will be sunny.

Skies will be mostly clear overnight heading into Thursday. Winds will come in from the north-northeast at 6-11 mph. Lows will warm slightly, however for the most part the region will only chill into the mid 50s. A few more clouds are likely to fill in heading into the sunrise hours of Thursday.

Thursday and Beyond

Cloud cover will begin to return en masse Thursday afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s again, likely a degree or two cooler than Wednesday. Winds will still be northeasterly, but this time there will be a bit more speed to them (10-15 mph) as our next storm system approaches from the east. Gusts could reach speeds of up to 25 mph. There will also be a chance for some showers late in the evening and overnight. Lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Friday will be the coolest day of the week as well as the cloudiest. Highs will mainly top off in the upper 70s around the region as the winds pump in from the north-northeast at 7-12 mph. As of right now, there is also a good chance for much of the region to see rain showers Friday afternoon as we catch the final wind of the storm system. Severe weather is not expected. A fair amount of cloud cover will likely last into Friday night, keeping lows warmer in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

The weekend will see a quick increase in temperatures as highs will return to the mid 80s by Saturday and the lower 90s by Sunday. Partly cloudy skies are expected both days this weekend with an opportunity for a couple of isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. Lows will continue to warm as well, dropping into the lower 60s both nights over the weekend.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).