Temperatures to continue to slowly climb

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures will climb a bit more again today as Middle Georgia bounces back from Monday’s cold front.

Today

It was another record setting morning around Middle Georgia as temperatures dropped below freezing for many ahead of the sunrise. Macon set a new record with a low of 29 shortly after sunrise this morning. The cold conditions will not be sticking around as we roll into the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s around Middle Georgia today. There will also be very little wind as it blows in from the west-southwest at 3-8 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny, however some cirrus clouds will move through periodically.

Tonight will be another clear and cold one as temperatures plummet into the mid to upper 30s ahead of tomorrow morning. Ambient winds overnight will blow from the west-northwest at 3-8 mph.

Tomorrow

Following another abnormally cold morning for this time of year conditions will be quite nice in Middle Georgia. Highs tomorrow afternoon will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s as ambient winds blow from the north-northwest at 2-6 mph. We once again will find cloud cover hard to come by during the afternoon, so those spending a lot of time outside may want to break the sunblock back out as conditions warm.

We should begin to see some low temperatures back over the 40 degree mark come Friday night into Saturday morning. A few spots will still drop below 40, but this should be the last night we do so for the time being. Winds will blow generally from the east at about 5 mph as skies remain clear rolling into Saturday.

The Weekend and Beyond

Saturday will be a nice day around Middle Georgia as mostly sunny skies see highs in the mid 70s return. Overnight lows will still be in the lower 40s, but the 30s should be done.

Sunday will also be nice as highs climb into the upper 70s. One or two Middle Georgia locations could see a high of 80. Again sunshine will dominate the sky, however some clouds in passing are expected. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s across the board.

Humidity will return a bit heading into the start of next week and Middle Georgia is likely to at least see some isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday. Beyond that is not super clear as of yet, but models are hinting at a powerful cold front with some storms to move in ahead of Halloween Weekend. This will likely bring some more Fall chills heading into the start of November.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).