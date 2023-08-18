Temperatures rising to finish the week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures will gradually climb through the weekend as sunny skies stick with Middle Georgia.

Today

Today was likely the coolest start seen in some time across Middle Georgia with most locations waking up to the mid 60s. It will still be relatively dry this afternoon with highs in the lower 90s and heat indexes in the mid 90s. Ambient breezes will flow out of the west-northwest at about 5-10 mph. Rain is not expected in Middle Georgia this afternoon and cloud cover will likely remain at a minimum. The UV Index for most of the region will fall between 9 and 10, so sunblock remains important for folk enjoying the reduced humidity.

High school football returns across Middle Georgia this evening. Expect mostly clear conditions with temperatures in the 80s around kickoff, however once the sun sets it will cool off a bit faster. Winds out of the northwest at about 5 mph will help to keep things relatively dry. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s for most of the region to begin Saturday, however a couple of southern counties may only get into the lower 70s.

This Weekend and Beyond

It will be a hot and sunny weekend with both days climbing into the mid 90s. Heat indexes will likely reach into the upper 90s Saturday afternoon and potentially low triple digits by Sunday. Winds will shift to the northeast heading into Saturday morning before shifting to the southeast throughout the afternoon. This will allow a bit of extra moistures and a few clouds to move into Middle Georgia ahead of Sunday. This excess moistures could lead to a couple of isolated storms Sunday afternoon. The southeastern counties will have the highest odds for storms.

Next week the heating trend rolls on as actual highs could reach the triple digits by Tuesday afternoon. The Tropics are also starting to wake up with 3 areas to monitor in the Atlantic Basin and one in the Gulf.

