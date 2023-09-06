Temperatures continue to rise Wednesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia will see less cloud cover Wednesday as highs climb into the mid 90s.

Similar to Tuesday Middle Georgia will see plentiful cloud cover in the form of upper level cirrus clouds. The overall amount should be less than Tuesday, however. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s with heat indexes in the mid to upper 90s. Nowhere should see a heat index of 100F or more. Ambient winds will come from the west-northwest at around 5 mph. The UV index for this afternoon is a 9 in Macon, so sunscreen is essential despite the added cloud cover.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Ambient winds will come from the west-southwest around 5 mph. A small shower or two will be possible for the northwesternmost counties ahead of the sunrise tomorrow.

