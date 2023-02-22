Temperatures continue to climb Wednesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures will rise into the lower 80s around Middle Georgia Wednesday afternoon.

Today

It was a cloudy, warm, and muggy start across Middle Georgia. Strong breezes overnight kept fog from developing in most places, however. Cloud cover is expected to clear heading into the lunchtime hours, allowing temperatures to climb more rapidly in the afternoon. Winds will continue to feed in from the southwest, and today may be the strongest of the week. Sustained speeds will range from 9-18 mph with gusts pushing as high as 30 mph. An isolated shower or two will be possible, however most of the region will stay dry.

Tonight cloud cover will return as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 60s. Winds will back off slightly, however the gusts will still push 25 mph, basically eliminating any chance for fog. Sustained speeds will still range from 7-15 mph.

Tomorrow

Thursday will see similar conditions to Wednesday with a couple of small differences. It will be a bit warmer (more places climbing towards the mid 80s), there will be more added cloud cover, and the wind will not be as strong, especially late. Sustained speeds will begin the day around 15 mph, however by the evening they will back off to about 5 mph. A couple of isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon.

Cloud cover will again return at night with temperatures bottoming out in the mid to upper 60s. With the wind calming down immensely around the region, fog will be likely heading into Friday morning.

Friday and Beyond

Friday will still be a warm afternoon, however cloud cover will be added as a cold front stalls to the north and a new warm front forms. This will bring rain to much of Northern Georgia, however Middle Georgia will likely avoid most if not all of it.

The weekend will continue to see warm conditions, however highs should drop below the 80 degree mark on Saturday do to added cloud cover. 80s will return by Sunday and carry into the start of next week.

