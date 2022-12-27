Temperatures continue to climb Tuesday afternoon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures will reach into the lower 50s this afternoon for the first time since late last week.

Today

Sunny skies will be with Middle Georgia all day today. To accompany that we will see little wind. For the most part it will blow from the west-southwest at 5 mph, but the direction could vary. High pressure will keep the calm and benign conditions around all day as highs reach the lower 50s across the region. There is no chance for any precipitation today.

Skies will stay clear tonight and as a result the heat from the afternoon will radiate back into the atmosphere. Low temperatures will be in the mid 20s for most of the region. Ambient winds will blow from the southeast at 5 mph. Due to the cold conditions it would once again be wise to drip your faucets. Tonight should be the last night this is necessary.

Tomorrow

We will continue to see sunny skies across Middle Georgia for our Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s as winds blow from the south-southeast at around 5 mph. There will be no chance for precipitation.

Tomorrow night skies will remain mostly clear, however a handful cirrus clouds will pass overhead. Lows will drop to around freezing in Middle Georgia as winds blow from the southeast at about 5 mph. There will be a possibility for some patchy fog as humidity begins to return.

Later this week

A warm front will move through the state on Thursday, jacking temperatures up into the mid 60s and raising low temperatures into the upper 40s and eventually the 50s into the weekend. There will be plenty of humidity as cloud cover begins to return throughout the day on Friday.

Come Friday night we could see a few showers around Middle Georgia. The weather looks most unpleasant for New Year’s Eve on Saturday as widespread thunderstorm activity is likely much of the day. It could very well last into Saturday night and towards Sunday morning.

Conditions should remain warm into the start of 2023.

