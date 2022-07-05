Temperatures continue to climb heading into midweek

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Heat indices will be in the triple digits across Middle Georgia this afternoon.

Today

There were a good amount of scattered clouds to begin the morning in Middle Georgia. Temperatures were in the low 70s as were dew points, indicating a near saturated atmosphere. The moisture content around the region rose again last night due to the late evening and overnight storm activity. We can expect to see more of that later today yet again, however models seem to think we may not see quite as many storms today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s around the region with heat indices cracking the 100° mark across the board. Skies will be partly sunny throughout the afternoon as mid-level cloud fields develop. The lunchtime hours will likely see only a couple of isolated storms.

The evening is when the storms will become more widespread, very much like what we saw yesterday. Today, luckily, we won’t be planning around these storms for fireworks shows like we were yesterday. Storms will still bring heavy rain (a flash flood threat for non or slow-moving storms), frequent cloud to ground lightning, some small hail, and a few relatively strong wind gusts. Storms may persist past midnight in a couple of spots in Middle Georgia. Skies will clear out a bit after midnight, leading to partly cloudy conditions by Wednesday morning. The locations that see the late overnight rain may wake up to patchy fog. Lows will be in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow

We can expect the current trend to continue into our Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 90s for most of the region tomorrow and heat indices will be pushing (and some breaking) 110°. Skies will be partly sunny throughout the afternoon and scattered storms will begin to fire up during the late lunchtime hours, carrying into the evening.

Storms will persist into tomorrow night as well, much like what we saw Monday and what we will see again later tonight. Skies will be partly cloudy after storm activity subsides. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s as dew points continue to slowly climb.

Thursday and Beyond

The hot and muggy pattern will continue through the rest of the week, and the late evening and early nighttime stormy pattern will also likely remain. Temperatures finally begin to cool down a bit heading into the start of next week, however that will likely only be temporary relief.

