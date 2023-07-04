Telfair County Sheriff’s Office seizes guns and drugs

MCRAE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Telfair County Sheriff’s Office made a post on social media on Monday concerning several drugs and guns that were seized.

According to the post, TCSO found the following and prevented them from reaching the streets:

3.7 Ounces Methamphetamine

3 Ounces Ecstasy

2.3 Ounces Marijuana

1.6 Ounces Crack Cocaine

1.1 Ounces Oxycodone

1.1 Ounces Mushrooms

20 Alprazolam Pills

18 Xanax Pill Pieces

16 Ounces of Promethazine with Codeine

3 Hydrocodone Pills

On July 1st, the TCSO posted about their Monthly activity report, showing for June there had been 11 drug-related arrests out of 58 total arrests made within the month.

TCSO says its an ongoing investigation, so no other information about the drugs and guns has been released. To see their whole post, look here: