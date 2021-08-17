Telfair County man arrested for possession of “child sexual abuse material”

Photo: Telfair County Sheriff's Office

SCOTLAND, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has released information concerning a Telfair County man who was arrested for sexual exploitation of children.

56 year-old Robert Scott Kendrick was charged on Friday, August 13, 2021 by the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit for Sexual Exploitation of Children for the possession of “Child Sexual Abuse Material” (CSAM) , as the release called it.

According to the release, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children gave information to investigators concerning someone uploading CSAM to the internet from a home in Scotland, Georgia- which led the GBI and Telfair County Sheriff’s Office to execute a search warrant at that house on Friday August 13, 2021. The release states that during the search warrant, child sexual abuse material was found on devices belonging to Kendrick.

Kendrick was in custody at the time of the search warrant’s execution as he had been arrested by the Telfair County Sheriff’s Office and charged for Child Molestation on August 10, 2021.

The release includes that this investigation is a part of an ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force within the GBI to identify people involved in the child pornography trade. It says this task force was made in a response to the growing number of children and teens on the internet, the rapid increase of child pornography, and higher amounts of online activity by predators searching for underage victims.

If anyone has information concerning other cases of child exploitation, the GBI is urging them to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870. They also mention that anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477).