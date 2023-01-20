Teens suspected in Warner Robins Home Invasion

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — In the early hours of Monday, January 16th, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported home invasion on Brady Drive in Warner Robins.

The residents of the home say they were awakened by the sound of breaking glass around 4:40 a.m., after which they saw 2 suspects wearing masks covering their faces inside the home. When the suspects made contact with the residents, they fled the scene back through the broken window they entered through and ran away.

The suspects are believed to be about 14-years-old– one of them was described to be wearing a long sleeve blue shirt/sweatshirt, light blue jeans, and a black ski mask.

There were no injuries reported from the residents.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 542-2085.