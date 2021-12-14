Teens arrested after shots fired at Jones County basketball game

Multiple juveniles and a 17-year-old were arrested Saturday in connection to a shooting that happened during a basketball game in Jones County.

Jones County Arrests Jones County

GRAY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Multiple juveniles and a 17-year-old were arrested Saturday in connection to a shooting that happened during a basketball game in Jones County.

According to a news release from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, it happened inside the Jones County High School Gym around 8 o’clock. The Greyhounds were facing Baldwin.

Deputies stopped a vehicle in the parking lot and say they found marijuana and a loaded pistol inside the vehicle.

The driver, 17-year-old Dewayne Russell, along with multiple juveniles, face multiple gun and drug charges.

Jailan Lester was identified as one of the people in a fight that broke out in the gym. He was arrested and charged with multiple crimes, including aggravated assault.

No one was injured during the incident. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

If you have any information, call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at (478)986-3489.