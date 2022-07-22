Teenager wanted in connection to Washington County shooting

18-year-old Andreya Harris is wanted in connection to a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teenager.

It happened on Ivey Drive, in the Parson Crossing Community on July 14.

Two homes and several vehicles were damaged by gun fire during the incident.

Investigators recovered approximately 21 shell casings from the scene.

If you have any information or know where Harris is, call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 552-0911.