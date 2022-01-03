Teenager shot and killed at Wal-Mart in Forsyth

The GBI is investigating a shooting at the Wal-Mart in Forsyth that left one person dead.

A little after 6pm on Sunday the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center received a call from a person inside Walmart indicating that someone was firing shots inside the store. Monroe County deputies and Forsyth Police officers responded to the scene. The preliminary investigation shows that 17 year old Tarmaine Bowden, shot and killed 17 year old Cedric Mayes.

Bowden is in police custody awaiting charges.

Mayes will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The GBI investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information can provide anonymous tips by calling 1-800-597-TIPS