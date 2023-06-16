Teen shot on Thomas Place in west Macon

The teen remains in stable condition at this time.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating shooting that happened along Thomas Place, Friday morning.

Deputies say they first responded to the 1100 block of Edna Place around 11:30am after receiving a call that the victim ran to this location. Deputies located a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound.

The teen was taken to a medical facility for treatment. He is listed to be in stable condition.

No one else was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.