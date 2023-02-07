Teen sentenced to 50 years for fatal shooting

Photo Credit to Bibb County Sheriff's Office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 19-year-old has been sentenced to 50 years, with the first 25 years in prison, in connection to a fatal shooting from late December of 2020.

According to a social media post from Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney, Anita Howard, 19-year-old Jaquandre Burden has pled guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter and 2 counts of aggravated assault for his involvement in the death of 16-year-old Elijah Jones on December 21st.

Jones was lured by Burden and 5 others to a specific location, where he was shot. The post says when Jones and another young man arrived at the arranged location, Burden and another of his co-defendants approached Jones’ vehicle and attempted to steal Jones’ firearm. When Jones wouldn’t release the firearm, Burden began shooting into the vehicle– shooting both the passenger and Jones.

Jones died from his injuries, and the passenger was able to get the vehicle away from the scene and call police.

DA Anita Howard had this to say about the sentencing:

“This killing is an example of the senseless acts of violence currently plaguing Macon,”…“One child is dead and another will grow up confined within the walls of a prison. The irrational death and destruction caused by young immature people who have ready access to illegal firearms is a serious public health problem in our community.”