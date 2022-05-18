1 dead, 3 hospitalized following water rescue at Amerson River Park

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A teenager is dead and three other people are in the hospital after a water rescue Tuesday night at Amerson River Park.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says deputies were called to the scene at 6:39 p.m. in reference to a possible drowning.

Deputies were told a 28-year-old male, a 23-year-old female and a 17-year-old female—all family members—were in the river near the stairs of Bluff Pavilion when all three of them were seen going under water.

Witnesses heard calls for help and jumped in to help them.

The 28-year-old male and 23-year-old female were pulled out of the water and were responsive. The 17-year-old female was pulled out of the water and was unresponsive. CPR was performed on her as she was being taken to the hospital.

Deputies were told two men pulled the 28-year-old and 23-year-old from the river, and that the 17-year-old was found down river by one of the men and was pulled out with the help of Macon-Bibb Firefighters and Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

All three victims, along with one of the men who assisted in the rescues, were taken to the hospital.

The 17-year-old died from her injuries. The other three are listed in stable condition.

The names of the victims haven’t been released pending notification of next of kin.

The incident is under investigation.

