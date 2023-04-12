Teen charged in Warner Robins shooting

The suspect is charged with aggravated assault.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Police Department makes an arrest in connection to a shooting that sent a teen to the hospital.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Jatavious Manning of Warner Robins. He is charged with aggravated assault.

On the night of April 10th, officers responded to the hospital in reference to a person with a gunshot wound. The investigation revealed Manning shot 17-year-old Trae Smith of Bonaire

Smith remains at Atrium Health Navicent in Macon and is expected to recover.

Anyone with information in this case, please contact Det. S Nix at jnix@wrga.gov or 478-302-5380.