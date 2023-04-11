17-year-old hospitalized after Warner Robins shooting

The shooting happened around 7:30 at Rocky's, located at 405 South Pleasant Hill Road, according to a Warner Robins Police Department news release.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 17-year-old is in the hospital after being shot Monday night.

Police say officers responded to the emergency room at Houston Medical Center in reference to a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The 17-year-old male victim was shot in the abdominal area, according to police. He was stabilized and taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon.

The shooting is believed to have happened following an altercation inside Rocky’s.

All parties fled the scene and the victim was driven to the hospital.

The shooting is under investigation. Contact Det. J. Nix at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have information.

