Teen arrested during Burglary in Progress in Macon Cricket store

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 17 year-old was arrested during a burglary in progress in Macon on Wednesday.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Patrol Deputies spotted an individual inside of the Cricket store on Shurling Drive around 3:22 a.m. on February 16th.

Investigators arrested the individual, 17 year-old Jordan Tyrell Jackson, without incident. Jackson was seen on surveillance video entering the Furniture Queen by pulling open the front doors. He was then seen entering the Cricket through an adjoining door of the businesses where he attempted to damage surveillance equipment, search through drawers, and steal a cell phone.

The BCSO took Jackson to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center where he is being held without bond and charged with 2 counts of second degree burglary.

Anybody with additional information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.