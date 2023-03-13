Teen arrested after firing shots at Macon Ave and Napier Ave

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested a teen on Saturday in connection to firing a gun in an intersection.

According to BCSO, 18-year-old Christopher Smith was arrested after deputies received a call concerning a person shooting a gun in the intersection of Macon Avenue and Napier Avenue. Deputies chased Smith into the woods and over several fences before arresting him, and finding 2 handguns. One of those handguns was reported to be stolen.